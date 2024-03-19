Lennar (NYSE:LEN) PT Raised to $175.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LEN. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $160.31.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $156.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.52. Lennar has a 1-year low of $100.95 and a 1-year high of $167.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at $38,491,937.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the third quarter worth $29,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

