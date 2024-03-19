Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) PT Lowered to $24.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DRS. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of DRS opened at $21.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.25. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Leonardo DRS has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $24.00.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Leonardo DRS will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Leonardo DRS by 1,923.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,389,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,447 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Leonardo DRS by 463.0% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,926,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,984 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Leonardo DRS by 143.9% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,218,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new position in Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,507,000. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products, systems, and military support service. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

