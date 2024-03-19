Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) PT Raised to $26.00 at Bank of America

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DRS. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Leonardo DRS in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Leonardo DRS Price Performance

NASDAQ:DRS opened at $21.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.78. Leonardo DRS has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.25.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.03 million. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 8.72%. Leonardo DRS’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Leonardo DRS will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Leonardo DRS

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRS. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,764,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products, systems, and military support service. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

