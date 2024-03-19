Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Position Lowered by Waycross Investment Management Co

Waycross Investment Management Co trimmed its position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,632 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,626,322 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $117,145,000 after acquiring an additional 610,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,294,342 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $112,637,000 after purchasing an additional 90,776 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,989,518 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $109,189,000 after buying an additional 626,601 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,913,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $80,310,000 after buying an additional 105,924 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $27,398,000 after buying an additional 82,421 shares during the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of LEVI opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.54.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.70.

Insider Activity at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Tracy Layney sold 15,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $270,515.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,785.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Tracy Layney sold 15,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $270,515.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,785.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $662,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,815. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

