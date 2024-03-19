LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Price Target Raised to $13.00

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LFMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LifeMD in a report on Friday, December 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of LifeMD from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on LifeMD in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Get LifeMD alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LifeMD

LifeMD Stock Up 7.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeMD

LifeMD stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.67. LifeMD has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFMD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LifeMD by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,026,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after purchasing an additional 76,028 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of LifeMD during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 26,604 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in LifeMD by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 688,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after buying an additional 132,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

About LifeMD

(Get Free Report)

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including urgent and primary care, men's and women's health, and dermatology, chronic care management, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and food and drug administration approved medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and NavaMD, a female-oriented and tele-dermatology brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.