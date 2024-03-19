LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) PT Raised to $13.00

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a report on Thursday, December 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on LifeMD in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on LifeMD from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.20.

Get LifeMD alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LifeMD

LifeMD Trading Up 7.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeMD

Shares of LFMD stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.67. The company has a market cap of $437.61 million, a PE ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.41. LifeMD has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in LifeMD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in LifeMD in the third quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in LifeMD in the third quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in LifeMD by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in LifeMD during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including urgent and primary care, men's and women's health, and dermatology, chronic care management, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and food and drug administration approved medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and NavaMD, a female-oriented and tele-dermatology brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.