Lifestyle Communities Limited (OTCMKTS:LCOMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lifestyle Communities Limited (OTCMKTS:LCOMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 491,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the February 14th total of 452,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Lifestyle Communities Stock Performance

LCOMF stock opened at C$12.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.55. Lifestyle Communities has a fifty-two week low of C$11.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.15.

About Lifestyle Communities

Lifestyle Communities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing for its homeowners in community in Australia. The company operates communities, including 21 in operation and 9 in planning or development. It serves working, semi-retired, and retired people. The company was formerly known as Namberry Limited and changed its name to Lifestyle Communities Limited in June 2007.

