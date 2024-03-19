Lifestyle Communities Limited (OTCMKTS:LCOMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lifestyle Communities Limited (OTCMKTS:LCOMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 491,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the February 14th total of 452,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Lifestyle Communities Stock Performance
LCOMF stock opened at C$12.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.55. Lifestyle Communities has a fifty-two week low of C$11.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.15.
About Lifestyle Communities
