Lifeway Foods (LWAY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

Lifeway Foods Stock Performance

LWAY opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $155.86 million, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.29. Lifeway Foods has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $17.33.

Insider Activity at Lifeway Foods

In other Lifeway Foods news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 3,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $46,609.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,271,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,090,868.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lifeway Foods news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 22,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $264,092.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,364,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,845,177.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 3,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $46,609.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,271,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,090,868.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,216 shares of company stock valued at $818,566 in the last 90 days. 31.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Lifeway Foods by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Lifeway Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Lifeway Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lifeway Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

LWAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Noble Financial raised Lifeway Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Lifeway Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

