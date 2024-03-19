Lifeway Foods (LWAY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAYGet Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

Lifeway Foods Stock Performance

LWAY opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $155.86 million, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.29. Lifeway Foods has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $17.33.

Insider Activity at Lifeway Foods

In other Lifeway Foods news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 3,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $46,609.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,271,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,090,868.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lifeway Foods news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 22,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $264,092.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,364,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,845,177.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 3,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $46,609.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,271,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,090,868.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,216 shares of company stock valued at $818,566 in the last 90 days. 31.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Lifeway Foods by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Lifeway Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Lifeway Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lifeway Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LWAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Noble Financial raised Lifeway Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Lifeway Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

