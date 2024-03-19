Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Stock Holdings Lowered by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Linde by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory boosted its position in shares of Linde by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in shares of Linde by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LIN stock opened at $466.11 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $331.95 and a 12 month high of $477.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $429.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $405.78. The company has a market cap of $224.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $434.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Linde

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In related news, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total value of $3,837,704.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,058,131.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total value of $3,837,704.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,058,131.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,695.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,248 shares of company stock valued at $35,811,988. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.