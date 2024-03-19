Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Lipocine Stock Down 2.4 %
LPCN opened at $4.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3.22. Lipocine has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $6.26.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Lipocine will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.
