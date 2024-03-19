Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

LPCN opened at $4.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3.22. Lipocine has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $6.26.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Lipocine will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lipocine by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,467,420 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lipocine by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 22,788 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the first quarter worth $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lipocine by 474.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 66,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Lipocine by 524.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 74,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

