LiqTech International (LIQT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st.

LiqTech International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LiqTech International stock opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.49. The company has a market cap of $18.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. LiqTech International has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $4.20.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiqTech International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIQT. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 239.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 89,789 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in LiqTech International by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 54,637 shares in the last quarter. 20.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIQT shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on LiqTech International in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.15 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LiqTech International in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on LIQT

About LiqTech International

(Get Free Report)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.