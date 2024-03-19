Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Liquidia in a research note issued on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Liquidia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.90) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Liquidia’s FY2028 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

LQDA has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Liquidia from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Liquidia from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $15.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.67. Liquidia has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $16.51.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidia during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Liquidia by 134.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Liquidia during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Liquidia by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

