Litchfield Hills Research Comments on Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADIL)

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, March 18th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill anticipates that the company will earn ($0.39) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Adial Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.40) per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Adial Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADIL opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.52. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Institutional Trading of Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 222,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 131,287 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 107,656 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 1,156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 265,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 243,962 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

