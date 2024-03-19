Litchfield Hills Research Comments on Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADIL)

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, March 18th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill anticipates that the company will earn ($0.39) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Adial Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.40) per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Adial Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.
Adial Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ ADIL opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.52. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $14.00.
Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.
