LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm downgraded LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on LivePerson from $3.50 to $1.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Roth Capital cut LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on LivePerson from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on LivePerson from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.08.

Shares of LPSN opened at $1.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average is $3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $88.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.52. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $6.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63.

In other news, major shareholder Vector Capital Management, L.P bought 169,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $607,632.63. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,955,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,739,745.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Vector Capital Management, L.P purchased 169,257 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $607,632.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,955,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,739,745.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Wesemann purchased 100,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 374,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 685,852 shares of company stock worth $2,148,063. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 132.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Options Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 497.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 8,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

