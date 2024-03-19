LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,245,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382,054 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.30% of LKQ worth $1,497,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in LKQ by 271.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $459,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296,379 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at $239,693,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in LKQ by 84.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,542 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 15.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,509,000 after purchasing an additional 914,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in LKQ by 13.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,149,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $357,182,000 after acquiring an additional 844,188 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $10,394,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,087,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $51.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.16. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 6.75%. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

