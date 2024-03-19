Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Short Interest Update

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the February 14th total of 1,160,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 818,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Insider Activity at Loews

In other Loews news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $71,344.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Loews news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 951 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $71,344.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 125,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $9,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 945,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,087,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,563 shares of company stock worth $10,052,551 over the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of L. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 5.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,795,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $878,550,000 after purchasing an additional 699,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Loews by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,427,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $500,435,000 after acquiring an additional 88,821 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at $511,159,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Loews by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,064,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,292,000 after acquiring an additional 51,482 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Loews by 0.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,255,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,092,000 after acquiring an additional 20,277 shares during the period. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loews Price Performance

L opened at $76.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.77. Loews has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $77.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.97%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

