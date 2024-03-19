London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LFI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.60 on April 4th

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LON:LFIGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LFI stock opened at GBX 51.50 ($0.66) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 28.52, a current ratio of 37.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 51.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 40.78. London Finance & Investment Group has a 12-month low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 60 ($0.76). The firm has a market cap of £16.07 million, a P/E ratio of 1,287.50 and a beta of 0.30.

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment finance and management company. It primarily invests in smaller U.K. quoted companies, which are balanced by a general portfolio that consists of investments in U.S., U.K. and European equities. The general portfolio includes interest in food and beverage, oil, natural resources, chemicals, and tobacco sectors.

