LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Insider Katerina Patmore Buys 10,000 Shares

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Free Report) insider Katerina Patmore bought 10,000 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.44) per share, for a total transaction of £19,200 ($24,443.03).
LondonMetric Property Stock Performance
Shares of LondonMetric Property stock opened at GBX 192.20 ($2.45) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1,011.58, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.84. LondonMetric Property Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 152.30 ($1.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 204.60 ($2.60). The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 187.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 181.96.
LondonMetric Property Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is -5,263.16%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
LondonMetric Property Company Profile
LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.
