LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Insider Katerina Patmore Buys 10,000 Shares

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Free Report) insider Katerina Patmore bought 10,000 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.44) per share, for a total transaction of £19,200 ($24,443.03).

LondonMetric Property Stock Performance

Shares of LondonMetric Property stock opened at GBX 192.20 ($2.45) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1,011.58, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.84. LondonMetric Property Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 152.30 ($1.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 204.60 ($2.60). The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 187.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 181.96.

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

LondonMetric Property Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is -5,263.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMP has been the topic of several research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded LondonMetric Property to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 176 ($2.24) to GBX 229 ($2.92) in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.