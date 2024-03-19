Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ (LBPH) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LBPH. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.50.

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of LBPH opened at $20.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.62. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $28.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.59 million, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, major shareholder Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc sold 3,978,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $96,479,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 162.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,900,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,399,000 after buying an additional 1,795,488 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $5,560,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 2,451.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 740,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after buying an additional 711,581 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,164,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $2,899,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Its lead product candidate is LP352, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.