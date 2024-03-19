Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Director Lizanne C. Gottung Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $193,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,692.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $77.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $79.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.82.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPX. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,998 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,113 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 15,115 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,184 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,787 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Stories

