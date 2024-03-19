Lucero Energy (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of Lucero Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. 25,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 11,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Lucero Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.45.

About Lucero Energy

Lucero Energy Corp., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company was formerly known as PetroShale Inc and changed its name to Lucero Energy Corp.

