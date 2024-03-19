Lucid Diagnostics (LUCD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 26th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lucid Diagnostics Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Lucid Diagnostics stock opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. Lucid Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.36.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Diagnostics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lucid Diagnostics by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC). It offers EsoCheck, a cell collection device to prevent EAC deaths; and EsoGuard, an Esophageal DNA Test.

Featured Articles

