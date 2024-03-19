Lululemon Athletica (LULU) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect Lululemon Athletica to post earnings of $5.01 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $459.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.99 billion, a PE ratio of 58.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $289.81 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $440.99.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 670.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 131 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 141 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 311.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 107 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $531.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.07.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

