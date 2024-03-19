Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lessened its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,749,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 379,073 shares during the quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 115.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lumen Technologies

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 272,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,867.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Fowler acquired 33,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $56,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 216,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,783.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director T Michael Glenn bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 272,019 shares in the company, valued at $399,867.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 113,500 shares of company stock worth $174,780. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lumen Technologies Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:LUMN opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 70.74%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

