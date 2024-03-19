Lundin Mining Co. (LUN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the mining company on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.
Lundin Mining Price Performance
Lundin Mining stock opened at C$13.26 on Tuesday. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$7.63 and a 52 week high of C$13.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.22. The stock has a market cap of C$10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15.
Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.39 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 7.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.8100183 earnings per share for the current year.
About Lundin Mining
Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.
