LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Sold by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 171,219 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LXP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 423,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 31,148 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 18,190 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Price Performance

Shares of LXP opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. LXP Industrial Trust has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $10.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average is $9.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.74 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LXP shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

(Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Further Reading

