M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

MDC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI downgraded M.D.C. from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.13.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MDC

M.D.C. Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MDC opened at $62.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.54. M.D.C. has a 12 month low of $36.47 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that M.D.C. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $388,678.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,446.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,371,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,043,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,173,000 after purchasing an additional 59,151 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,653,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,377,000 after purchasing an additional 98,369 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,576,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,501,000 after purchasing an additional 94,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,492,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,723,000 after purchasing an additional 940,810 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M.D.C.

(Get Free Report)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.