Macy’s (NYSE:M) Given New $25.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on M. TD Cowen lowered shares of Macy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Macy’s from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Macy’s from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.45.

Macy’s Stock Performance

M stock opened at $21.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day moving average is $15.85. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $21.75. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.38 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 0.45%. Macy’s’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1737 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 186.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 133,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Macy’s by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 126,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 755,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

