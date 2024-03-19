Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Price Target Raised to $425.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($6.02) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($5.63) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($4.91) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($3.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($19.76) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.16) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $22.18 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $53.37 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $84.90 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $337.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $382.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $369.40.

Shares of MDGL opened at $283.23 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $322.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.20 and a beta of -0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.69 and a 200 day moving average of $197.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.26) by ($0.42). During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.98) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -21.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDGL. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $1,209,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 151,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,973,000 after purchasing an additional 26,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. 79.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

