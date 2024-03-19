Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Director Steven Harold Nigro Buys 20,000 Shares

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) Director Steven Harold Nigro bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $30,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 208,043 shares in the company, valued at $316,225.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Maiden Stock Up 9.7 %

NASDAQ:MHLD opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.79. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maiden

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHLD. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Maiden during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Maiden during the second quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Maiden during the third quarter worth $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maiden in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Maiden in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

