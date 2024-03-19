Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 582,700 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the February 14th total of 617,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 399,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Insider Buying and Selling at Mama’s Creations
In other Mama’s Creations news, major shareholder Matthew Brown sold 5,629,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $19,704,723.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Mama’s Creations in the fourth quarter valued at $3,389,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Mama’s Creations in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,470,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mama’s Creations during the fourth quarter worth $4,664,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations in the fourth quarter valued at about $571,000. 29.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Report on MAMA
Mama’s Creations Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MAMA opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. Mama’s Creations has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.88 million, a PE ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.29.
About Mama’s Creations
Mama's Creations, Inc manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mama’s Creations
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- What Does Ciena’s Forecast Cut Say About Optical Demand for AI?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- The Honest Company is Undergoing an Honestly Solid Turnaround
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- LifeMD Shares Come Back to Life on GLP-1 Business Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Mama's Creations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mama's Creations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.