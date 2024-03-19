Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 582,700 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the February 14th total of 617,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 399,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mama’s Creations

In other Mama’s Creations news, major shareholder Matthew Brown sold 5,629,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $19,704,723.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Mama's Creations alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Mama’s Creations in the fourth quarter valued at $3,389,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Mama’s Creations in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,470,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mama’s Creations during the fourth quarter worth $4,664,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations in the fourth quarter valued at about $571,000. 29.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Mama’s Creations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Mama’s Creations in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MAMA

Mama’s Creations Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAMA opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. Mama’s Creations has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.88 million, a PE ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.29.

About Mama’s Creations

Mama's Creations, Inc manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

