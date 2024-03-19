Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Manchester United from $20.30 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Manchester United alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Manchester United

Manchester United Price Performance

NYSE:MANU opened at $14.12 on Monday. Manchester United has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $26.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -128.36 and a beta of 0.77.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $157.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($6.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Manchester United will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manchester United

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Manchester United in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 4,255.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Manchester United by 1,267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manchester United Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.