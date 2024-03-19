Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$30.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Maple Leaf Foods from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.50 to C$33.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Performance

Maple Leaf Foods stock opened at C$23.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$25.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.54. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1 year low of C$21.52 and a 1 year high of C$31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.49.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.19 billion during the quarter. Maple Leaf Foods had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maple Leaf Foods will post 0.9398773 earnings per share for the current year.

Maple Leaf Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Maple Leaf Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -85.44%.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

Featured Articles

