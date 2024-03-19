Marpai (MRAI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 26th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
MRAI opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. Marpai has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 5.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.25.
In other news, CEO Damien Lamendola purchased 910,000 shares of Marpai stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $1,501,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,861,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,721,154.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,022,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,632. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.
Marpai, Inc, a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, bill review and cost containment services.
