Marpai (MRAI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 26th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marpai Stock Performance

MRAI opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. Marpai has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 5.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Damien Lamendola purchased 910,000 shares of Marpai stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $1,501,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,861,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,721,154.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,022,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,632. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marpai

Marpai Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marpai stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Marpai, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MRAI Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Marpai at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

Marpai, Inc, a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, bill review and cost containment services.

