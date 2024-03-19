Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $234.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MAR. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $231.87.

Get Marriott International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MAR

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $248.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.21. The company has a market cap of $74.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $153.56 and a fifty-two week high of $253.12.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marriott International will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Insider Activity

In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total value of $856,509.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,841,063.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total transaction of $856,509.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,841,063.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.