Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Senior Officer Alfredo Alonso Purchases 7,490 Shares of Stock

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Alfredo Alonso acquired 7,490 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.70 per share, with a total value of C$65,163.00.

Martinrea International Stock Performance

Shares of MRE opened at C$11.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.83. Martinrea International Inc. has a 52-week low of C$11.10 and a 52-week high of C$15.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$906.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.29.

Martinrea International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Martinrea International’s payout ratio is 10.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Martinrea International from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Paradigm Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$24.00 to C$21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$18.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. CIBC dropped their price target on Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.21.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.

