Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $54,000 Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,640 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $151,198.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $33.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.36. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.02%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

