Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC (MIG3) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.15 on May 3rd

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC (LON:MIG3 – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from Maven Income and Growth VCT 3’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of MIG3 opened at GBX 50 ($0.64) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £57.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,250.00 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 49.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 49.91. Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 has a 12 month low of GBX 48 ($0.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 55.50 ($0.71).

Insider Transactions at Maven Income and Growth VCT 3

In other news, insider David Allan bought 19,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of £9,908.08 ($12,613.72). Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Maven Income and Growth VCT 3

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC is a venture capital trust fund specializing in development capital and early stage investments. In case of private companies, the fund prefers to invest in later stage. It does not invest in hostile public to private transactions. The fund's objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation principally through investment in smaller unquoted companies and AIM quoted companies in the United Kingdom with strong growth potential.

