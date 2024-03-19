McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 26th. Analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY24 guidance at $2.80-2.85 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

NYSE MKC opened at $68.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.73. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Consumer Edge cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.