ME Group International (LON:MEGP) Hits New 52-Week High at $175.00

ME Group International plc (LON:MEGP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 175 ($2.23) and last traded at GBX 169 ($2.15), with a volume of 12297 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 169.20 ($2.15).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of ME Group International from GBX 158 ($2.01) to GBX 203 ($2.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.55) target price on shares of ME Group International in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get ME Group International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ME Group International

ME Group International Stock Performance

ME Group International Increases Dividend

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 140.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 141.61. The company has a market cap of £635.59 million, a PE ratio of 1,301.54 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.42 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from ME Group International’s previous dividend of $2.97. ME Group International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,384.62%.

About ME Group International

(Get Free Report)

ME Group International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Ireland, and Asia Pacific. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, laundry machines, business service equipment, amusement machines, and children's rides.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ME Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ME Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.