ME Group International (LON:MEGP) Hits New 52-Week High at $175.00

ME Group International plc (LON:MEGP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 175 ($2.23) and last traded at GBX 169 ($2.15), with a volume of 12297 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 169.20 ($2.15).
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of ME Group International from GBX 158 ($2.01) to GBX 203 ($2.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.55) target price on shares of ME Group International in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.42 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from ME Group International’s previous dividend of $2.97. ME Group International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,384.62%.
ME Group International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Ireland, and Asia Pacific. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, laundry machines, business service equipment, amusement machines, and children's rides.
