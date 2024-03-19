Medtronic plc (MDT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Medtronic has raised its dividend by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 47 years. Medtronic has a payout ratio of 47.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Medtronic to earn $5.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.6%.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $83.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medtronic

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 19.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,605,661,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its position in Medtronic by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 31,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 23,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

