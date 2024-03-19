Medtronic plc (MDT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.
Medtronic has raised its dividend by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 47 years. Medtronic has a payout ratio of 47.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Medtronic to earn $5.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.6%.
Medtronic Stock Performance
Shares of MDT stock opened at $83.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.57.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.91.
Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic
In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medtronic
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 19.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,605,661,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its position in Medtronic by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 31,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 23,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
