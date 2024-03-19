Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sells 77,412 Shares of Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.11, for a total transaction of $37,553,335.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

On Monday, March 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.10, for a total transaction of $15,277,254.30.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.66, for a total transaction of $38,370,031.92.

On Friday, March 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.13, for a total transaction of $16,097,017.09.

On Monday, March 4th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total transaction of $38,752,447.20.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total transaction of $38,520,985.32.

On Friday, March 1st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 45,919 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.30, for a total transaction of $22,973,275.70.

On Monday, February 26th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.34, for a total transaction of $37,416,316.08.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.18, for a total transaction of $37,636,166.16.

On Friday, February 23rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.52, for a total transaction of $15,353,467.36.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.08, for a total transaction of $45,253,105.44.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $496.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $443.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.64 and a 52-week high of $523.57.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 13.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on Meta Platforms

About Meta Platforms

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.