Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Mexco Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Mexco Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

MXC opened at $10.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.03. Mexco Energy has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $13.84. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 28.37%.

Institutional Trading of Mexco Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 44,605 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mexco Energy by 84.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Mexco Energy Company Profile

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

