Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $120.00. The stock had previously closed at $93.25, but opened at $96.82. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Micron Technology shares last traded at $95.38, with a volume of 4,685,420 shares.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MU. Piper Sandler raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.67.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,355,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,355,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,228 shares of company stock worth $18,283,231. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,314,000 after acquiring an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.3% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 9.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after buying an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $103.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.79.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.32%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

