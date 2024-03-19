Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Bought by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Free Report) by 556.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,971 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of Microvast worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MVST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Microvast by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Microvast by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 441,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 183,506 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Microvast by 1,107.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 27,599 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Microvast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,591,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Microvast by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,195,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 31,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Microvast in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Microvast Stock Performance

Microvast stock opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $171.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28. Microvast Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $2.91.

Microvast Company Profile

Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. It delivers cutting-edge battery systems that empower a sustainable future. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.

