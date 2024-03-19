Minco Silver (TSE:MSV) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.18

Minco Silver Co. (TSE:MSV – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.18 and traded as low as C$0.15. Minco Silver shares last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 14,000 shares changing hands.

Minco Silver Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 19.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Minco Silver Company Profile



Minco Silver Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in exploring, evaluating, and developing precious metals mineral properties and projects. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Fuwan Silver project. Minco Silver Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

