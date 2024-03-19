Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 775,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the February 14th total of 829,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 704.5 days.

Mineral Resources Stock Performance

MALRF opened at $43.72 on Tuesday. Mineral Resources has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $53.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.66.

Get Mineral Resources alerts:

Mineral Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in Australia, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Mining Services, Iron Ore, Lithium, Energy, and Other Commodities. The company offers contract crushing, screening, and processing; specialized mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire and maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services for resources sector.

Receive News & Ratings for Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.