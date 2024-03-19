Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 775,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the February 14th total of 829,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 704.5 days.
Mineral Resources Stock Performance
MALRF opened at $43.72 on Tuesday. Mineral Resources has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $53.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.66.
Mineral Resources Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mineral Resources
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Walmart: Here’s Your Chance to Get in Cheaper in 2024
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.