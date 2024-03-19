Mineralys Therapeutics (MLYS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MLYS opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. Mineralys Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $518.27 million and a PE ratio of -4.03.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc bought 555,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $7,499,992.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,074,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,511,366. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLYS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 17,821.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.

