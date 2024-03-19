Mineralys Therapeutics (MLYS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MLYS opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. Mineralys Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $518.27 million and a PE ratio of -4.03.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc bought 555,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $7,499,992.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,074,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,511,366. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile
Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.
