MiNK Therapeutics (INKT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MiNK Therapeutics Trading Down 3.9 %

MiNK Therapeutics stock opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. MiNK Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.34. The firm has a market cap of $29.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiNK Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INKT. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MiNK Therapeutics by 159.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 17,664 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of MiNK Therapeutics by 83,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 27,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. 1.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiNK Therapeutics Company Profile

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. It's product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

