Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.53

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.53 and traded as high as $4.00. Mizuho Financial Group shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 717,952 shares changing hands.

Mizuho Financial Group Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.42.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $12.97 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mizuho Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,482,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,939,000 after purchasing an additional 488,978 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 11.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,516,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,503,000 after buying an additional 1,206,471 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,268,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,316,000 after buying an additional 357,162 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,301,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,237,000 after buying an additional 124,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

