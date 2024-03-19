Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.53

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.53 and traded as high as $4.00. Mizuho Financial Group shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 717,952 shares changing hands.
Mizuho Financial Group Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.42.
Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $12.97 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Mizuho Financial Group
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mizuho Financial Group
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Walmart: Here’s Your Chance to Get in Cheaper in 2024
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.